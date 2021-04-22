Catholic World News

Archdiocese offers update on Father Perrone investigation; CDF declines to proceed

April 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Detroit Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, a Michigan court awarded $125,000 to Father Eduard Perrone, pastor of Assumption Grotto parish, saying that he was defamed by a detective who, the court found, “falsely and maliciously” accused the priest of a homosexual assault.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!