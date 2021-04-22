Action Alert!
EASTER CHALLENGE! $38,503 left to raise in order to win a matching $50,000 grant! Please help us meet the Challenge!
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic World News

Archdiocese offers update on Father Perrone investigation; CDF declines to proceed

April 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Detroit Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, a Michigan court awarded $125,000 to Father Eduard Perrone, pastor of Assumption Grotto parish, saying that he was defamed by a detective who, the court found, “falsely and maliciously” accused the priest of a homosexual assault.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.