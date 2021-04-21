Catholic World News

Theme announced for 1st World Day of Grandparents and Elderly

April 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Established by Pope Francis, the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly will take place on the fourth Sunday in July, close to July 26, the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne, parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

