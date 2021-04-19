Catholic World News

‘To look, to touch, and to eat’: Pope reflects on apostles’ encounter with the Risen Christ

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his April 18 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 24:35-48, the Gospel reading of the day.

