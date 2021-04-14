Catholic World News

German Catholics, Lutherans devote ecumenical week to end-of-life care

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We want to promote palliative and hospice support, as well as a global culture of life in our society in a more coherent way,” said Lutheran leader Heinrich Bedford-Strohm and Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, the president of the German bishops’ conference.

