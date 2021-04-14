Catholic World News
Myanmar military raids churches, temples
April 14, 2021
Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The reported raids have taken place in Kachin State (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
