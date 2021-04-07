Catholic World News

Theme of Pope’s general audience: Praying in communion with the saints

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2020, Pope Francis began a series Wednesday general audiences on prayer; that series has continued in 2021.

