Vatican ‘foreign minister’ advocates for support for conflict-ravaged Syria

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, took part in the 5th Brussels conference on Syria.

