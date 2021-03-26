Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch: personal encounter, not ‘virtual Masses,” essential

March 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzabella, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem, said that “it is not the virtual Masses that will save us,” during his homily for the feast of the Annunciation. He said that a “personal encounter” with Jesus Christ is essential to salvation. Reflecting on the costs of the Covid epidemic, he said: “Fear has made us think that the world is a hostile and dangerous place.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!