3 South American elections could help define church-state relations

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Peru, one presidential candidate is Rafael López Aliaga, a celibate lay member of Opus Dei who “told foreign reporters that a criteria for campaign stops was making sure there would be a priest who could offer him Communion.”

