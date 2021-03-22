Catholic World News

Vatican names former head of financial police to lead foundation managing scandal-ridden hospital

March 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See announced the appointment on March 20. The Istituto Dermopatico dell’Immacolata (IDI) “has been plagued by problems for a decade,” the CNA report notes. “After years of systematic theft and fraud by hospital administrators, leaving the hospital with 800 million euros in debt, it was declared bankrupt in 2012.”

