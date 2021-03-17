Catholic World News

Pope sees Amoris Laetitia Year as ‘special year to grow in family love’

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on the Feast of the Holy Family, Pope Francis announced a year of reflection on his 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), devoted to joy in the family. The year begins on March 19, the fifth anniversary of the document’s publication, and concludes on June 26, 2022, at the Tenth World Meeting of Families in Rome.

