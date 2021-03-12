Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Amid unrest, Senegal’s bishops appeal for peace, dialogue

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Senegal, a West African nation of 15.7 million (map), is 92% Muslim, 5% Christian, and 3% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

