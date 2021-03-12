Catholic World News

‘Offer the light of the Gospel’: Tehran receives archbishop after 6-year vacancy

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During the archbishop’s installation, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, preached, “St. Francis was not afraid of Muhammad, and the Sultan was not afraid of the Gospel, listening to each other. You can also do this, too.”

