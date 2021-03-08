Catholic World News
As virus spreads in Tanzania, 25 priests, 60 sisters die in 2 months
March 08, 2021
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 58.6 million (map) is 57% Christian (28% Protesant, 27% Catholic), 31% Muslim, and 11% ethnic religionist.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
