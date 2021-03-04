Catholic World News
USCCB calls for prayers for Myanmar, solidarity with its people
March 04, 2021
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: On February 1, the Southeast Asian nation’s military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi (BBC coverage).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
