Catholic World News

Equality Act will discriminate against people of faith, US bishops warn

February 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Rather than affirm human dignity in ways that meaningfully exceed existing practical protections, the Equality Act would discriminate against people of faith,” five bishops who chair USCCB committees warned in a February 23 letter. “It would also inflict numerous legal and social harms on Americans of any faith or none.” The Act (H.R. 5), sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), has 224 cosponsors in the House of Representatives.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!