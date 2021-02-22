Catholic World News

Papal visit to writer, Holocaust survivor in Rome

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I came here to thank you for your testimony and to pay tribute to the people martyred in the madness of Nazi populism,” Pope Francis said to Edith Bruck.

