The journey of return to God begins with Confession, Pope preaches at Ash Wednesday Mass

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the Mass of Ash Wednesday (video, booklet) in St. Peter’s Basilica, rather than in the Basilica of Saint Sabina, as is customary.

