First Catholic crematorium gets underway in India

February 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued the instruction Ad resurgendum cum Christo [To Rise with Christ] to emphasize “the doctrinal and pastoral reasons for the preference of the burial of the remains of the faithful and to set out norms pertaining to the conservation of ashes in the case of cremation.”

