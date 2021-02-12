Catholic World News

English bishops welcome government’s ‘leave them certain’ organ donation initiative

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Following a 2020 change in British law, citizens are presumed to have consented to organ donation unless they opt out. The new initiative “aims to encourage individuals to talk to their families and loved ones about their organ donation decisions.”

