Catholic World News

Priest, religious sister appointed as undersecretaries of Synod of Bishops

February 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Nathalie Becquart described her appointment as “a sign of confidence for women in the Church”; Cardinal Mario Grech, General Secretary of the Synod of Bishops, discussed the significance of her appointment, as she will have a vote in assemblies of the Synod of Bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!