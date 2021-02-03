Catholic World News

In Cameroon, Cardinal Parolin becomes 1st foreign dignitary in 5 years to visit strife-torn region

February 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Central African nation of 27.7 million (map) is 32% Protestant, 30% Catholic, 21% Muslim, and 17% ethnic religionist. The Anglophone crisis there has displaced over 500,000 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!