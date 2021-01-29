Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols, English Jesuit leader call on Indian government to release Father Swamy

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: India’s bishops have also called for the release of Father Stan Swamy, SJ. The 83-year-old Jesuit was arrested on charges of Maoist terrorism.

