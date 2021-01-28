Catholic Culture Solidarity
Catholic Culture Solidarity
Catholic World News

In Madhya Pradesh, 100 Hindu activists attack prayer gathering in Catholic media center

January 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The central Indian state (map) is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.