Vatican finds retired Wyoming bishop guilty of ‘flagrant’ behavior

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has found that Bishop Joseph Hart, the retired Bishop of Cheyenne, was guilty of a “flagrant lack of prudence” in his relationships with boys, but found that accusations of sexual abuse by the bishop could not be proven “with moral certitude.” The CDF also criticized Bishop Hart for “his disregard of the urgent requests that he refrain from public engagements that would cause scandal” after a diocesan investigation found that the accusations against him were credible.

