Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch holds virtual environmental summit

January 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Halki Summit

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch; he holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. The topic of Halki Summit IV is “COVID-19 and Climate Change: Living with and Learning from a Pandemic”; speakers include the Ecumenical Patriarch, Bill McKibben, and Jeffrey Sachs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!