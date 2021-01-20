Catholic World News

Pope, in weekly general audience, reflects on prayer for Christian unity

January 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: January 18-25 is the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. Pope Francis delivered his January 20 address (video) in the Library of the Apostolic Palace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

