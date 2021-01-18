Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of Indonesia earthquake and plane crash

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, also sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name following the Sulawesi earthquake.

