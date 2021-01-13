Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on the prayer of praise

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, Pope Francis began a series Wednesday general audiences on prayer; during August and September, he temporarily interrupted the series to speak on the theme of healing the world. The Pope delivered the January 13 audience (video) in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

