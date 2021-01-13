Catholic World News
Bishops denounce proposal to decriminalize abortion in Dominican Republic
January 13, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The Caribbean nation of 10.5 million (map) is 81% Catholic and 14% Protestant.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!