Papal appeal for peace in Central African Republic

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 6 million (map) is 39% Catholic, 36% Protestant, 13% Muslim, and 11% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to the war-torn nation in 2015.

