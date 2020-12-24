Catholic World News

Pope, in Christmas message, urges South Sudanese leaders to renew peace process

December 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 10.3 million (map), which is 62% Christian, 32% ethnic religionist, and 6% Muslim, gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011. The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in February 2020. In April 2019, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the nation’s leaders as he appealed for peace.

