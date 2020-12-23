Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops appeal for post-election calm

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The opposition candidate, John Mahama, described the reelection of President Nana Akufo-Addo as “fraudulent.” The West African nation of 28.7 million (map) is 57% Protestant, 16% Catholic, and 18% Muslim, with 9% adhering to ethnic religions.

