Actively say ‘yes’ to God, as the Virgin Mary did, Pope tells pilgrims

December 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address for the Fourth Sunday of Advent (video), Pope Francis reflected on Luke 1:26-38, the Gospel of the day.

