Congregation for Divine Worship issues Note on the Sunday of the Word of God

December 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Pope Francis issued Aperuit illis, an apostolic letter instituting the annual Sunday of the Word of God, which takes place on the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time. In this 10-point Note, the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments reflects on the celebration and on the importance of Sacred Scripture in the liturgy.

