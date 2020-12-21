Catholic World News

Cardinal Cantalamessa devotes final Advent sermon to the Incarnation

December 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, devoted his Advent 2020 sermons to the theme, “Teach us to count our days aright, that we may gain wisdom of heart” (Psalm 90:12). The theme of the first sermon was death; the second, eternal life. The third sermon, like the previous two, was preached in Paul VI Audience Hall, in the presence of the Pope and members of the Roman Curia.

