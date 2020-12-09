Action Alert!
FINAL DAY!   Need $9,382 more to win a $100,000 challenge grant by midnight.   Essential to continue in 2021.   Your gift counts twice!
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic World News

Vote for candidates who seek common good and fight intolerance, Indonesian bishops tell faithful

December 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation (map), the world’s fourth most populous (265 million), has more Muslims than any other country. The nation is 80% Muslim and 12% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
JEFF MIRUS
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.