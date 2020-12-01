Catholic World News

New Zealand’s bishops pledge to listen to abuse survivors, work with royal commission

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Royal Commission of Inquiry is hearing testimony from victims of abuse in Catholic, Anglican, and Salvation Army settings.

