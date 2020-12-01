Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on Advent as time of expectation and hope

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his November 29 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on 1 Corinthians 1:3-9, the second reading of the day.

