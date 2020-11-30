Catholic World News

New translation of Roman Missal implemented in Italy

November 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The 3rd edition of the postconciliar Roman Missal was published in Latin in 2002; the English translation was introduced in American parishes in 2011. The Italian translation of the 3rd edition includes altered versions of the Gloria (“pace in terra agli uomini, amati dal Signore”: peace on earth to men, loved by the Lord) and the Our Father (“non abbandonarci alla tentazione”: do not abandon us to temptation).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!