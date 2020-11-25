Catholic World News

Hundreds injured in attack on Christians in India

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Hundreds of Christians have been reported injured, and some may have been killed, when a mob attacked the village of Sindhwaram, in Chhattisgarh, in central India. The attack occurred as the Christian community was preparing for Advent observances. Local Christians in the isolated village had asked police for protection, fearing more serious violence after a series of recent attacks.

