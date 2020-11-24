Catholic World News
‘A terrible conflict’: prelate in Mozambique expresses closeness to 500,000 displaced persons
November 24, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: An Islamist insurgency began in 2017 in the Southeast African nation of 27.9 million (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
