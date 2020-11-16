Catholic World News

‘Reach out your hand to the poor,’ Pope tells pilgrims

November 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his November 15 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 25:14-30, the Gospel of the day.

