Eastern patriarchs appeal for ‘true peace’ in Nagorno-Karabakh
November 16, 2020
AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War began in September. Pope Francis has repeatedly appealed for peace there.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
