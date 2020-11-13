Action Alert!
HELP!   We have $73,934 left to match to win a Challenge Grant of $100,000.   Your gift will be doubled!   Deadline 12/9: Donate NOW!
Catholic Culture Podcasts
Catholic Culture Podcasts
Catholic World News

Suit challenging Louisiana Covid limits on churches fails

November 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “Governor [John Bel] Edwards’s Proclamations have always treated comparable secular institutions similarly to comparable religious institutions,” a federal district court ruled in a suit filed by Life Tabernacle Church and its pastor. “To the extent that Plaintiffs argue that any restrictions on their right to gather violate the US Constitution, they are clearly incorrect.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
MIKE AQUILINA
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.