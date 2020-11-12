Catholic World News

Christian village in Bangladesh attacked over land dispute

November 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation of 161 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2017.

