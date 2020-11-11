Action Alert!
Catholic World News

In Turkey, trial of Syriac monk on terrorism charges postponed

November 11, 2020

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In January, Turkish police arrested the caretaker of the world’s surviving Syriac Orthodox monastery for “terrorism” after he gave food to a Kurdish separatist; he was subsequently released.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

