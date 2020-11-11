Catholic World News

McCarrick Report: Pope Francis expresses his closeness to the victims

November 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke briefly about the report (CWN analysis) at the conclusion of his November 11 general audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!