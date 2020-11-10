Freed missionary priest meets with Pope

Catholic World News

November 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, Father Pierluigi Maccalli was kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger (map).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!