Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

The Beatitudes are the path to holiness, Pope tells pilgrims

November 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his November 1 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on “Blessed are those who mourn” and “Blessed are the meek,” two of the Beatitudes from Matthew 5:1-12, the Gospel of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

