Catholic World News

The Beatitudes are the path to holiness, Pope tells pilgrims

November 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his November 1 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on “Blessed are those who mourn” and “Blessed are the meek,” two of the Beatitudes from Matthew 5:1-12, the Gospel of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!